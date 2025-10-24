'Right-wing antisemitic' Buckinghamshire man who kept weapon making documents convicted on terrorism charges

A man from Buckinghamshire has been convicted on terrorism offences after specialist police staff found he was viewing and sharing dangerous violent documents.

It was also uncovered that the man living in Farnham Common was spreading racial hatred online.

Counter terrorism police working in the South East region have described Nicholas Gilpin, aged 22, of Dippingwell Court, as an antisemitic individual who held extreme right-wing views.

Yesterday, he was convicted of possessing terrorist documents, encouraging terrorism and inciting racial hatred. Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) says Gilpin believed in white supremacy. It has been revealed that he was convicted of four counts of possessing terrorist information, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000; encouragement of terrorism, contrary to section one of the Terrorism Act 2006; and two counts of stirring up racial hatred.

He is due back in court for sentencing at a later date

Across a four-week trial at Woolwich Crown Court, it was revealed that police had been investigating Gilpin since 2021 and examining the information he read and shared on his electronic devices.

After Gilpin’s items were taken to police headquarters on October 18, 2021, a number of documents containing racist and anti-Semitic rhetoric, and instructions on how to kill people with close combat weapons, details on how to use weapons and make explosives, chemical weapons and firearms, along with instructions on how to commit other illegal activities were found.

He used the Telegram app to communicate and share these messages with other people the CTPSE discovered. The court heard he shared videos and text on the site that was intended to stir up racial hatred or, police say, was likely to do so.

CTPSE formally charged Gilpin on January 20, 2023. Head of CTPSE Detective Chief Superintendent Claire Finlay said: “Gilpin had in his possession terrorist documents which outlined how to cause untold harm to those in society who he determined did not fit in with his mindset and he actively encouraged others to commit acts of terrorism.

“We have recently had sobering reminders of the danger that individuals such as Gilpin pose, who seek to divide our society. By sharing racist and anti-Semitic content online, Gilpin knew this would be likely to stir up racial hatred and to further the extreme right-wing ideology he espoused among others.”