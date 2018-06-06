REVEALED IN PICTURES: The shocking moments a nine-year-old’s beloved quad bike was stolen from Buckingham Garden Centre car park

A family have been left ‘devastated’ after a nine-year-old boy’s beloved quad bike was stolen while parked outside Buckingham Garden Centre.

The picture above shows the bike while the pictures in the gallery show, via CCTV, the bike being stolen.

Claire Ludlow says that her son Finley, nine, has been left distraught after the theft of the vehicle on Sunday May 27 at around 1.30pm.

Claire said: “There is a bike track nearby and we went there so Finley could ride around on it for a bit.

“When we got there the track was very busy with people using bikes that are more powerful and go faster so I didn’t want him to go on the track at that particular time.

“We decided to go to the garden centre while we waited so I could buy Finley a treat.

“My husband parked the car and reversed in so the trailer was in a corner near a bush.

“We came out of the garden centre soon after and the trailer and bike had gone.”

Finley has had his bike for one year and uses it regularly to ride around in fields.

The family who live in The Bartons near Banbury in Oxfordshire are hopeful the bike can be recovered and have reported the theft to the police.

Claire said: “Finley was distraught and my husband felt like he had let him down.

“The bike is not covered by insurance so we are hoping we can recover it.

“People have been very kind, sharing our appeal on Facebook and supporting our search.”

Thames Valley Police say they are investigating the theft of a trailer and quad bike from the garden centre in Tingewick Road, Radclive.

Anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed the theft is urged to call 101, quoting crime reference number 43180160059.