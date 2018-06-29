Revealed in pictures: Ten areas of Aylesbury Vale where there have been multiple incidents of anti-social behaviour

It might not be the most serious crime, but anti-social behaviour on our streets is one of the things that prompts most calls to the police.

These figures, supplied by Police UK, are for April 2018 - the most recent period for which data is available.

They show that an area outside an Aylesbury supermarket and near to an Aylesbury parking area are where most incidents of anti-social behaviour occurred in the town in April, as well as the streets where unfortunately there were multiple incidents of such behaviour reported.

Anti-social behaviour covers a wide range of unacceptable activity that causes harm to an individual, their community, or their environment.

This could be an action by someone else that leaves you feeling alarmed, harassed or distressed.

It also includes fear of crime or concern for public safety, public disorder or public nuisance.

Examples of anti-social behaviour include:

• Nuisance, rowdy or inconsiderate neighbours

• Vandalism, graffiti and fly-posting

• Street drinking

• Environmental damage including littering, dumping of rubbish and abandonment of cars

• Prostitution related activity

• Begging and vagrancy

• Fireworks misuse

• Inconsiderate or inappropriate use of vehicles

The police, local authorities and other community safety partner agencies, such as fire and rescue and social housing landlords, all have a responsibility to deal with anti-social behaviour and to help people who are suffering from it.