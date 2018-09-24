Restraining order handed out to stalker from Wing

A man who stalked a woman, sent her threatening letters and posted statuses about her on social media has been given a two-year restraining order.

Andrzej Puchalski, aged 59, of Evelyn Close, Wing, was handed the order at Hatfield Remand Court on Monday, September 17 after pleading guilty to stalking.

The court heard how Puchalski had harassed the woman, in her 40s, for well over a year and first received a caution in October 2017.

His behaviour ceased for a few days before it started again, despite the victim asking him to stop.

Puchalski began to walk past her home address in Wing numerous times a day, often stopping to loiter and look in her windows.

He followed her in his car, sent her threatening letters and posted numerous Facebook statuses about her – even sending online messages to her sister.

Eventually, the victim moved to a new address in Tring purely to get away from Puchalski, however he managed to track her down and his behaviour continued.

The victim reported him to police and he was arrested by Hertfordshire Constabulary on September 16 this year before being charged and remanded.

The restraining order forbids Puchalski from contacting the victim or her sister, and from being in the vicinity of the victim’s address in Tring. He was also fined £200 in court costs.

Detective Constable Laura Brine, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Puchalski’s behaviour was obsessive and far removed from that of a reasonable person.

“His continued campaign of harassment left the victim terrified to leave her own home.

“I am pleased with the court result and hope this brings comfort to the victim, who will hopefully be able to move forward with her life now that Puchalski is no longer allowed to contact her.

“If you have experienced something similar, please don’t hesitate to contact us. Your report will be taken seriously and you will be listened to. You have the right to live your life without fear.”

> If you think you are being stalked, you can report it to police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the National Stalking Helpline – which is run by The Suzy Lamplugh Trust – on 0808 802 0300 or by visiting www.stalkinghelpline.org