'Reprehensible' Aylesbury paedophile jailed for 24 years for string of non-recent sex offences
Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a man has been sentenced to 24 years’ imprisonment after he was convicted of multiple counts of rape and other sex offences in Aylesbury.
Colin Mark Hollands, aged 60, from Aylesbury, was sentenced to 24 years’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court today (22/12).
On 29 August, Hollands pleaded guilty to seven counts of adult sexual activity with a female child, four counts of assault of a child by penetration, three counts of rape, two counts of rape of a child, two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. He also pleaded guilty to one count each of; indecent assault, sexual assault, causing a child to watch a sexual act and causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
Hollands was arrested for the offences on 8 June 2023 and charged on 14 June 2023.
The offending occurred over a number of years in Aylesbury.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Collette Parker said: “This sentence brings justice to the victims and appropriately punishes Hollands for his reprehensible behaviour over a number of years.
“The horrific control, manipulation and abuse perpetrated by Hollands has had a significant impact on the victim’s lives.
“I would like to thank the victims in this case who have shown great courage, determination and dignity in their support for the investigation.
“We would not be where we are today without them taking that step forward and providing the vital evidence needed to prosecute Hollands. With their strikingly similar compelling accounts, a strong case was built against Hollands and he had to admit what he had done.