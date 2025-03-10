Red handbag stolen during Tring home break-in

Police

A red handbag was stolen from a house in Tring last month, Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed.

At around 7.15pm on February 28, a home was allegedly broken into on Hobson Walk.

A large red handbag was stolen from the building and later located by a resident on Bank Mill Lane in Berkhamsted the next day.

Detective Constable Jake Smith, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am asking anyone with information to please come forward.

“I am particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously and knocking on doors in Tring at this time, or witnessed anyone in the vicinity of Icknield Way carrying a large red handbag.

“If you have any information, please email me at [email protected].”

Hertfordshire Constabulary is encouraging residents with information to make a report online, or speak with its operators via its web chat service, the force can also be contacted in regards to the incident by calling the non-emergency number 101, and quoting crime reference 41/19537/25..

Information can also be reported via the independent charity Crimestoppers either online or by calling 0800 555 111.