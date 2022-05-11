Rare Section 60 order enacted in Aylesbury after attempted murder

The victim, a man in his late teens, was stabbed in New Street at around 6.20pm yesterday (10/5) – as reported with pictures from the scene by The Bucks Herald.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

As a result of the incident, a Section 60 order has been put in place for 24 hours and will expire at 3.30pm tomorrow (12/5).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are seeking to trace the teenager linked to an attempted robbery on Tuesday evening, May 3

A Section 60 can only be put in place in a defined area at a specific time when a senior officer believes there is a possibility of serious violence, or weapons being carried.

The order temporarily enhances powers for officers, meaning they can stop and search anyone in the area shown on the maps below.

At that point, the order will be reviewed and could be extended further.

The Section 60 order covers the area shown on the maps:

The scene after yesterday's stabbing

Buckingham Park Estate, within the boundary of Prince Rupert Drive to the south, the A413 to the east, Martin Dalby Way to the north and Peacock Lane and Beeston Lane to the east.

Aylesbury town centre, within the boundary of the A4157 to the north and east and the A41 to the south and west.

Detective Chief Inspector Steven Jones, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We have put this order in place while we carry out our investigation into this incident.

“The order will give our officers extra powers to carry out stop and search activity, and has been enacted for the safety of the public.

The Section 60 order has been enacted in this area of Aylesbury

“I understand that an order of this nature could cause concern, but while it may sound alarming, enhancing our stop and search powers provides us with another tactic to quickly identify and disrupt those carrying weapons.

“If you are stopped by an officer, please do not be worried as this does not mean that you are in trouble.

“You will see more police officers in the area while the order is in place and we expect to carry out more stop and searches than usual.

“Officers who are out and about are there to reassure you as well as using their powers under Section 60 so please do stop and speak with them about any concerns that you have.

Section 60 map, Aylesbury

“I would ask anyone with any information to get in touch with us by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 43220202328.

“We would be particularly interested in receiving any dash-cam or CCTV footage which could help our investigation.

“You can also make a report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”