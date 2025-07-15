Rapper jailed for carrying knife near to fatal M40 crash in Buckinghamshire

A man has been jailed for carrying a knife after he was apprehended by police officers who were investigating a fatal collision reported in Buckinghamshire.

Officers who were deployed in the early hours of Saturday morning, in connection with an investigation into a fatal collision on the M40 near to junction 2, spotted Jyrelle O’Connor.

O’Connor, who is better known by his rap name of ‘Loski’, attempted to flee from the police. He was at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Beaconsfield, during the early hours of Saturday morning, when he attempted to evade arrest.

He resisted arrest, but was eventually stopped by police who found a folding pocket-knife with a blade exceeding 7.5cm on his person.

Thames Valley Police has revealed that he was formally charged yesterday and taken before the courts on Monday.

At a hearing in High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court yesterday the 26-year-old of Blackpool Lane, Farnham Royal, pleaded guilty to a count each of possession of a knife and resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

Prior to his convictions, O’Connor was better known for being a drill rapper who collaborated on songs which appeared in the UK’s official album charts.

At the same hearing, O’Connor was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment.

He was also recalled to prison having been released on licence in 2024 for a firearms offence he committed in London in 2023.

Police visited the hotel as they were searching for the driver involved in the M40 collision. The fatal collision happened at around 1.15am that Saturday and involved a black Volkswagen golf and a blue Mercedes AMG C250.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that the driver of the golf, a man in his 20s, died at the scene, while his passenger, also a man in his 20s, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

In the early hours of the morning, Trad Almaghrabi, 23, from Harlington Road in Uxbridge was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

As part of their investigations police also arrested a 22-year-old woman from Beaconsfield and a 21-year-old woman from Northolt in Ealing on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

A 26-year-old man from Beaconsfield was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified drug above a specified limit.

All three have been released on police bail.

Police have described the investigation as complex and have urged the public not to speculate on the circumstances on social media, as they continue to support the next of kin of the man who died.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Ed Crofts of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “O’Connor was located while officers were searching for those involved in a fatal road traffic collision on the M40.

“He attempted to make off from officers, and resisted arrest when the knife was located.

“He was arrested and charged within 24 hours and has now been jailed for the offence.

“He was also recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions for an earlier offence, and I am pleased he is back behind bars where he belongs.

“We will never tolerate anybody carrying dangerous weapons in our community and will seek to bring to justice those that do so.”