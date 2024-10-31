Rape of teenage girl reported in Aylesbury park as police begin investigation

By James Lowson
Published 31st Oct 2024, 12:59 BST
Residents are asked to call the police if they saw anything that could assist with the investigation
A rape investigation has been launched by the police in Aylesbury, after a teenage girl was allegedly attacked in a park.

Thames Valley Police has announced today (31 October), that it is investigating an incident which took place in a park within the town.

On Tuesday (29 October), a rape of a teenage girl is believed to have taken place in Quarrendon Leas Park, between Berryfields, Buckingham Park and Meadowcroft between 5.45pm and 6.30pm.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Inspector Kirsty Bishop said: “I appreciate incidents such as this will cause concern in the local community, however, we are making fast-time enquiries and our investigation is progressing.

“The victim is being supported at this time, and a scene-watch is currently still in place.

“I would urge anybody who believes that they witnessed this incident or has any information that may assist the investigation to please call us on 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference 43240523035.”

