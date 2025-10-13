Racially aggravated attack reported in Bicester after man attempts to run over cyclist

A man allegedly attempted to run over a cyclist in Bicester in an incident which police are treating as ‘racially aggravated’.

At around 4.40pm on Thursday, a man driving a van at the junction of Bassett Avenue and Balliol Road, attempted to mow down a cyclist in the area.

Thames Valley Police says the cyclist, a 49-year-old man, was riding his bike when he was racially abused by the van driver.

After the heated exchange, the driver attempted to knock down the cyclist, clattering into his bike.

Following the collision, the suspect drove off via Cedar Drive towards the direction of Buckingham Road.

Thames Valley Police has disclosed that the suspect is described as a white man aged in his 30s with short brown hair.

His car is described as a dark coloured Volkswagen Transporter van, partial reg LUD, with blacked out windows, a distinctive yellow/orange sticker on the top right of the windscreen and a small white emblem behind the passenger side window.

It has also been revealed that the victim sustained minor injuries but was not taken to hospital.

Investigating officer, PC Daniel Steere, said: “I am appealing for anybody who witnessed this incident, or who may have dash-cam footage that has captured the incident, to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I am also appealing to anyone who may have information about the offending vehicle.

“You can contact us either via our website, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250516389.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report via their website.”