Students going in to The Buckingham School this morning (November 14) had to walk through a metal detector as part of a police operation.

Officers from the Aylesbury Vale Neighbourhood Team carried out the operation following a recent incident in Buckingham where a teenager was injured in a stabbing.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “Thankfully no weapons were found today. It was nice to field inquisitive questions from some of the students.

Officers with the knife arch at The Buckingham School

“We followed this up by giving the students an educational input about the implications of carrying weapons.