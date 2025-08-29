Prolific Thame shoplifter avoids jail after 'abusive language' incident

The offender repeatedly targeted this store

A man who has been described by the police as a ‘repeated’ shoplifter has avoided receiving a jail sentence following three theft-related convictions.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police confirmed on Wednesday that John Way, aged 49, of Pearce Way, Thame, received a community order relating to three shoplifting offences and a public order incident.

A court heard that Way would also have to complete a rehabilitation programme and is required to adhere to a curfew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police revealed that Way repeatedly stole from the BP petrol station in Thame between March and May, this year.

A spokesperson for the police force said the most recent shoplifting incident involved Way aiming threatening and abusive language at another individual. They added that other onlookers stepped in to assist the person Way was being abusive to.

The spokesperson said: “Our local Neighbourhood Policing Team continue to tackle repeat offenders and protect our High Streets. If you have information or have witnessed shoplifting in your area, you can report information via our website or by calling 101, or for 100% anonymity via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Always call 999 in an emergency.”