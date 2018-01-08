‘Prolific’ burglar jailed for stealing money from Aylesbury businesses

A prolific burglar has been put behind bars after a series of raids on Aylesbury businesses last year.

Dominic Clarke, aged 35, of no fixed abode, was jailed for two years at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday January 4 after pleading guilty to five counts of burglary of a non-dwelling.

Businesses across Aylesbury and Wendover were targeted during Clarke’s spree last November and in each incident he used a brick to smash a glass panel door in order to gain entry.

He then stole tills and charity tins containing various amounts of cash.

Investigating officer PC Ben Eustice, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Thames Valley Police is committed to tackling this type of crime and bringing offenders to justice.

“Clarke is a prolific burglar who posed a considerable threat to the community due to his extensive offending.

“Combatting burglaries is one of our top priorities and this sentence shows the consequences for those who carry out this type of offence.

“I hope that this sentence acts as a deterrent to others.”