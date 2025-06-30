Prolific Bucks shoplifter gets over two years in jail after raiding businesses across county

A prolific shoplifter from Bucks who admitted to 14 different stealing offences has been sent to jail.

Jordan Fowler, aged 29, of Old Tea Warehouse, High Wycombe, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court last Monday.

At a previous hearing Fowler admitted to 14 counts of shoplifting and one count each of concern in the supply of cocaine and being in possession of the same class A drug.

Thames Valley Police has revealed that on February 4 last year, in Amersham Hill, Fowler was stopped and searched by officers. They found that he was carrying drugs and a further search revealed more were located in his home.

Jordan Fowler has been sent to jail

He was arrested the same day and charged on February 27, 2025, the police force added.

Aylesbury Crown Court heard that Fowler shoplifted from various stores in High Wycombe. He stole a range of items including household goods, perfume, electrical items and food. At the time he was still being monitored by police in connection to alleged drugs offences.

Investigating officer PC James Carey said: “This was a joint investigation with the Wycombe and Marlow neighbourhood teams.

“Jordan Fowler has committed multiple shopliftings and continued a life of drug dealing to help fund a habit that is bad for the community.

“This outcome demonstrates the hard work of two neighbourhood officers who have managed to apprehend an offender causing significant issues in the community.”

Thames Valley Police confirmed Fowler completed the following incidents of theft:

On October 6, 2024, Fowler stole confectionery belonging to the Co-op Midcounties, to the value of £52.20.

On October 5, 2024, Fowler stole cans of red bull belonging to the Cop-op Midcounties, to the value of £93.65.

On October 16 2024, Fowler stole washing products belonging to B&M, High Wycombe, to the value of £99.92.

On October 16, 2024, Fowler stole bottles of wine, belonging to the Food Box, High Wycombe, to the value of £80.

On October 25, 2024, Fowler stole hair straighteners belonging to Sainsbury’s, High Wycombe, to the value of £300.

On October 23, 2024, Fowler stole three coats, belonging to TK MAXX, High Wycombe, to the value of £500.

On October 27, 2024, Fowler stole meat products belonging to Sainsbury’s, Marlow, to the value of £100.

On November 10, 2024, Fowler stole laundry products belonging to Sainsbury’s, Marlow, to the value of £109.

On November 15, 2024, Fowler stole Gillette razors and an electric toothbrush belonging to Sainsbury’s, to the value of £400.

On November 17, 2024, Fowler, with another, stole laundry products belonging to Co-Op, Plomer Green Lane, Downley, High Wycombe, to a value of £193.40.

On November 17, 2024, Fowler, stole an electric toothbrush and electric razor belonging to Sainsbury’s, Oxford Road, High Wycombe to a value of £280.

On November 19, 2024, Fowler, with another, stole perfume belonging to Priory Pharmacy, Priory Road, High Wycombe, to a value of approximately £700.

On November 19, 2024, Fowler, with another, stole meat belonging to M&S, Horns Lane, Princes Risborough, to a value of £128.89.

On November 20, 2024, Fowler stole washing liquid and washing powder, belonging to Sainsbury’s Maxwell Road, to the value of £117.50.