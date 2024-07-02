Prolific Aylesbury drug dealer receives prison sentence after guilty plea

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drug dealer from Aylesbury was given a jail sentence after police found him in possession of illegal substances.

Farley Zaman, 19, of St Catherine’s Court, Aylesbury, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (1 July).

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply cannabis, at the same court.

Thames Valley Police has revealed that he was involved in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin last year.

Farley Zaman

He admitted to being involved in dealing class A and B drugs between Monday 27 March 2023 to Wednesday 12 April last year, and on 19 February, 2024.

On Monday 19 February, police officers discovered Zaman had £700 and was in a car containing £400 worth of cannabis.

He was charged by Thames Valley Police on the same day.

Investigating officer PC James Gordon, based at Aylesbury Police Station, said: “I am glad that Zaman has been given a custodial sentence after pleading guilty to these drugs offences.

“We are committed to tackling drug crime and bringing those who seek to deal drugs to justice.

“If you have any information about the supply of drugs in your neighbourhood, please report it to us via 101 or the Thames Valley Police website.