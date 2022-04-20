Bernard Moore from Princes Risborough filmed his victims while he was abusing them and distributed the footage to other paedophiles.

The 57-year-old of Cannon Place, was sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison at Oxford Crown Court on Wednesday (13 April).

At court he pleaded guilty to 12 counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, as well as three counts each of taking indecent photographs of children, distributing indecent photographs of children, and making indecent photographs of children at the same court on 28 February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bernard Moore

The court heard that all these incidents took place between 2016 and 2021 in Princes Risborough, his victims were all boys under the age of 16.

Detective Constable Leanne Moody, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, based at Oxford police station, said: “Moore was a calculated and vile individual who preyed on the most vulnerable children.

“The victims in this case, bravely spoke up about their abuse which has taken place over several years.

“If it was not for the courage of these victims, Moore’s offending would have continued.

“Moore not only sexually abused his victims, but he filmed the abuse to share with other individuals.

“The impact of his offending has had an enormous effect on his victims and their families.