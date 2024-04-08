Popular Aylesbury cat reported as missing and is believed to have been stolen
The owners of a popular cat in Aylesbury are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare, as she has been missing for over a fortnight.
Residents believe Pixie was stolen and police are investigating the alleged theft.
There is a Facebook group dedicated to Pixie, who is known to hang out at the Applegreen Petrol Station in Aylesbury.
It is thought that Pixie was taken on Bicester Road in Aylesbury on 19 March, police are asking anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101 and
quoting the investigation reference number 43240143391.
Posters have been shared across social media, and printed, describing Pixie as an elderly white cat with skin cancer marks on her nose and ears.
Pixie has built up a loyal following in Aylesbury, and residents have previously visited the petrol store just to catch a glimpse of the cat. The social media group dedicated to the cat, which was set up prior to Pixie’s shock disappearance has over 800 members.
Concerns were raised when the cat had not been seen at home for a week, community members then confirmed she had not visited the garage either.
It was later suggested that she had been picked up by assailants in a vehicle and driven out of the town.
Rebecca Hunt said in the Facebook group, days after Pixie’s disappearance was first reported: “Can I just say thank you to everyone for your support! My phone cannot actually handle this amount of notifications, so I’m sorry if I haven’t replied to you! My phone literally won’t show me some comments and ones I can it won’t always let me reply!
“You are all amazing and Pixie is lucky to have you all looking out for her! Love to you all from Pixie’s family.”
However, the family have since expressed frustration in the lack of progress being made in the search for Pixie. It is claimed that the police still have not allocated an officer to the investigation and that CCTV footage from the scene has not been checked yet.
A family member said: “Pixie is a much loved member of our family. And, many customers and staff at Applegreen garage also love her.”