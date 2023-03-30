News you can trust since 1832
Police widen net to Milton Keynes and Bucks in hunt for man convicted of sexual communications with a child

UPDATED: Police also release custody image of man who is on the run after failing to turn up at court for sentencing

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 12:09 BST

Police have widened the net to Milton Keynes and Bucks in the hunt for a man convicted of sexual communications with a child.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing the man, who is wanted for failing to appear at Oxford Crown Court for sentencing on 9 March.

Abm Salah Uddin, aged 38, was due to appear at Oxford Crown Court to be sentenced for engaging in sexual communications with a child, but failed to do so.

Police have also released this custody image of Salah Uddin
He was convicted of the offence on 9 February.

Uddin was last seen at approximately 1.35pm on 28 February at Goring train station.

He is described as an Asian male, around 5ft 4ins tall with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing tinted spectacles, a navy blue duffel coat, a sweater with horizontal dark blue and white stripes and light grey trainers.

He was also carrying two black holdalls.

PC Kate Sherwood, based at Abingdon police station, said: “I am appealing for the public’s help in tracing Salah Uddin, who did not appear at court for his sentencing hearing.

“If anybody see him, do not approach him, but call Thames Valley Police on 999, quoting reference number 43230106575.”

Police have released this CCTV image
