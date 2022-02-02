Police have warned of prosecution after “threatening notes” were left on parked cars in a residential area.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said it now has in its possession some hostile letters left on “legally parked” cars in Gerrards Cross, adding it will come down on anyone who causes damage to the vehicles.

The notes appear to have targeted people in Fulmer Drive and Dukes Wood Drive, telling them parking in the street is “not accepted” and that they should use their own driveway.

Thames Valley Police

“Park your car in your drive as it is an obstruction and not accepted in Fulmer Drive or Dukes Wood,” the typed notes read in full caps. Adding: “Last warning”, written by hand.

The force however said that it had visited the area and the parked cars “do not cause an obstruction”.

One resident who temporarily cannot park at home claimed to be “extremely upset” by the letter – adding they had been “threatened” in three different roads.

Others on social media reported similar notes left on their own vehicles in the past, with one especially hostile note reading: “What a stupid place to park, you daft c**t.”

Councillor Thomas Broom urged people to contact him with their concerns and to report anything criminal to the police.

In a recent social media post, TVP said it would prosecute anyone causing criminal damage.

TVP: “Police are now in possession of the threatening notes left on parked cars in the Gerrards Cross.

"These notes have been forensically secured. We have assessed the areas and parked cars do not cause an obstruction. We will prosecute if damage caused or continues.”