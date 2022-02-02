Police warn of increase in keyless car thefts in Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police has reported an increase in recent keyless car thefts in Aylesbury this morning (February 2).

Officers warn this crime has become increasingly popular throughout the Thames Valley.

Thieves attempt to access cars with a keyless entry system.

Thames Valley Police

To do this they use equipment that can intercept the signal from the key inside the house.

Police officers warn, that this means criminals can access your car even if the vehicle and home are ostensibly secure.

Shrewd crooks can access cars using signal technology from a few metres away, Thames Valley Police warns.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "There are simple steps that you can take to reduce your risk of falling victim to this type of crime:

"Box It, placing your keys in a metal tin can be enough to block the signal from travelling any further.

"Bag It, another option is to purchase a signal-blocking pouch and keep your keys in this when they’re not in use.

"Block It, as an extra security measure, consider using other non-keyless vehicles to block your keyless car in, so it can’t be easily driven away.

"Do the wing mirrors fold in when your car is locked? Criminals can tell when certain cars are unlocked because the wing mirrors aren't folded in."