Police warn of increase in car thefts in Aylesbury Vale

Thames Valley Police have reported a rise in catalytic converter thefts in the Aylesbury Vale area.

In a statement released today (December 30), the police confirmed that this type of car theft has become more prominent, especially in rural areas.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "Catalytic converters contain several valuable metals. This is why thieves steal them."

On Friday December 17, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked outside the Lidl supermarket in Oakfield Road between 3-3:30pm.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson told the Bucks Herald: “Thames Valley Police has received a report of a catalytic converter theft that occurred at around 3.30pm in Oakfield Road on Friday.

“Enquiries are ongoing.

“If anyone has any information they can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210569171.”

In consultation with the police, and the body shop he subsequently visited, the victim was informed that there had been a rise in this type of theft in Aylesbury.

The Bucks Herald submitted a Freedom of Information request to Thames Valley Police, requesting information on Aylesbury-specific catalytic converter thefts on December 21.

There has been no response at the time of writing.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson offered the following instructions to Aylesbury Vale motorists, on how to keep their vehicles safe: "Engrave/etch the convertor with your postcode. You can also display stickers stating it is engraved, this makes it less desirable to thieves.

"Invest in a lock - Have a specially devised convertor lock installed - most garages can advise you on locks.

"Weld converter bolts - most mechanics are able to do this.

"Park in such a way that it makes it difficult to gain access to the catalytic converter.

"Consider installing motion sensor lighting in the area where your vehicle is parked as this will alert you if it detects movement around your vehicle.