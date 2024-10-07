Police warn of door-to-door Aylesbury scam involving woman requesting money
Thames Valley Police has warned the residents of Aylesbury to be vigilant in response to a scam being reported across neighbourhoods.
The police force has warned of a woman visiting properties in the area claiming to need money.
She is said to ask for money to go towards a taxi, stating that her vehicle has just stopped working.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said on social media: “She is described as between 35 and 40 years old, of large build, with dark hair.
“If you see this woman, or she knocks on your door, please call 999 as we would like to speak to her regarding these incidents. Please quote reference 43240475972.”