Police warn Aylesbury public after man followed woman home from M&S and tried to speak to kids outside school

Police are warning the public and appealing for witnesses following multiple public order incidents in Aylesbury after a man followed a woman home from M&S and tried to speak to children outside a school.

At around 6pm on Tuesday 12 October, a woman in her 20s, entered Marks and Spencer in Broadfields Retail Park and noticed a man following her around the shop and back to her car. He then followed her car back to her home address.

The offender is described as a black man of average build, around 5ft 9ins tall. He was smartly dressed.

Three days later, on Friday 15 October, a man was sat in a car outside Aylesbury Vale Academy beckoning school pupils over to speak with him.

In both incidents, the offender was driving an Audi A5 with a registration number starting with AU21.

Investigating officer, PC Jamie Day, based at Aylesbury police station said: “We believe that these incidents are linked and are therefore appealing to anyone who may have witnessed these incidents, or has any information about what happened, to please come forward.

“You can make a report by calling 101 or via the online reporting tool on the website.

