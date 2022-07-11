Police want footage of fight at Bucks shopping centre popular with people from Aylesbury

The fight, which involved four males, happened at about 2.30pm yesterday (9/7) at Eden Shopping Centre in High Wycombe, which is popular with people from Aylesbury.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Hoskin said: “The shopping centre was busy at the time the fight broke out and we believe a number of members of the public recorded the incident on their mobile phones.

“If you witnessed the fight or have any footage of the incident, please contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.

Police

“You can leave any footage via this bespoke webpage for this investigation.

“If you have any other information then call the force via 101, quoting investigation reference number 43220302375.”