Police 'very concerned' for missing Bucks man last seen over a month ago

Thames Valley Police announced it was ‘very concerned’ for the welfare of Alban, a 21-year-old from Gerrards Cross.

Alban was reported missing on Monday (25 July) and hasn’t been seen since June when he was in Gerrards Cross.

Police are 'very concerned' for Alban

He is six foot tall, and described as being of medium build, with dark shaved hair and dark brown eyes, he from a middle-eastern background.

As well as his home town, Alban has links to other parts of the county, Manchester, Bolton and Edinburgh.

Alban is often seen at the Tesco store in Gerrards Cross, he also frequents other shops in that part of town.

Sergeant Hugh Flanagan, based at Amersham police station, said: “We are very concerned for Alban’s welfare and are appealing for the help of the public in finding him.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Alban or anyone with any information about his whereabouts to please get in touch by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 43220329496.”