Police 'very concerned' for missing Aylesbury man last seen in Oxford

Thames Valley Police is ‘very concerned’ for the welfare of a 25-year-old from Aylesbury called Grant.
He was last seen in Hinksey Park on Abingdon Road in Oxford at 8pm yesterday.
The police describes Grant as five foot five inches, and witness reports state he was wearing a black t-shirt, black joggers, beige shoes and a black man bag, when last spotted.
He is known to frequent Oxford, High Wycombe and Aylesbury.
Inspector Matt Jones said: “We are very concerned for Grant’s welfare and are appealing for the help of the public in finding him.
“I would urge anyone who may have seen Grant or anyone with any information about his whereabouts to please get in touch by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 43220309855.”