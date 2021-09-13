Police 'urgently' hunting woman wanted over child neglect offences and she could be in Bucks
Do you recognise this woman?
Police 'urgently' hunting a woman wanted in connection with child neglect offences say she could be in Buckinghamshire.
Cambridgeshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to locate Kathleen Lawrence, 32, who is from Hampton Vale in Peterborough.
Police believed Lawrence is moving across the country. Police and the local authority urgently need to contact her to discuss the neglect offences and to ensure the wellbeing of her four children.
Police say Lawrence could be anywhere in England but is known to have links in Bucks, Luton, Bedfordshire, South Yorkshire, Merseyside, West Mercia and Dumfries.
Anyone with information on Lawrence’s whereabouts or any possible sightings is urged to contact police by calling 101 or reporting online here or via the police's webchat service.