Police urge Aylesbury residents to remain vigilant of terrorism threats as Covid restrictions lift

On Monday (July 19) the government is lifting a majority of the Covid-restrictions still in place to reopen the economy.

Counter Terrorism Policing is warning opening the country back up could provide a greater opportunity for terrorists to operate.

They are appealing for business owners and the public at large to support the police’s 24/7 efforts to keep the country safe by remaining vigilant.

Officers are requesting that the public report anything that doesn’t seem right to security staff nearby or the police.

Counter Terrorism Policing says the threat to the UK from terrorism remains substantial and are now launching a post lockdown vigilance campaign.

Clive Brown, Counter Terrorism Policing Protect and Prepare Lead for the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), said: “For over a year, restrictions have impacted all of our lives and we recognise that people will be keen to get out and about as they are lifted, and we know the importance of businesses being able to return to more regular trading practices.

“Let’s enjoy these new freedoms, but let’s do so in a way that help keeps us safe, not just from Covid-19 but from terrorism as well.

“The terrorist threat will understandably not have been high on anyone’s mind in recent months, and I would describe the threat as temporarily suppressed during lockdown, because it was difficult to go out in public and actually do anything. However the threat to the UK from terrorism remains at substantial, meaning an attack is likely.

“The best defence against the terrorist threat is a collective community effort – where police, security staff, businesses and the public come together to minimise the chance of attack, and that is why Counter Terrorism Policing are launching this campaign.”