Police swooped on M40 to arrest man and woman on suspicion of conspiracy to murder
Both have been released on police bail until February 11 after the arrests on January 23
Monday, 31st January 2022, 11:54 am
Updated
Monday, 31st January 2022, 11:56 am
Thames Valley Police have confirmed two people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on January 23.
A Thames Valley Police spokesman revealed yesterday (January 30), that a 54-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, both from Surrey, were arrested on January 23.
The pair have been released on police bail until February 11 after being arrested on the M40 at around 11am on January 23.