Police supported by 'explosive ordinance disposal unit' when searching Pitstone property this morning

Thames Valley Police officers executed a search warrant at a residential addresses in Pitstone around 8am this morning .

As part of the search, officers are being supported by specialist resources, including EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) as a precautionary measure to maintain public and officer safety.

A statement from Thames Valley Police said: "There is no immediate cause for the public to be concerned and the local community are thanked for their support and understanding."

Police officers remain at the address while conducting their enquiries.