Police shut down property in Aylesbury linked to anti-social behaviour complaints

By James Lowson
Published 11th Aug 2025, 10:02 BST
This property has been closed offplaceholder image
A court order has been issued preventing people from accessing a property in Aylesbury linked to anti-social behavior.

It is now illegal to enter a property in Wycliffe End after a court order was issued by magistrates.

At Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Friday, a three-month closure order was issued preventing anyone from entering the building without special permissions.

Thames Valley Police revealed it sought the closure order after complaints were made to the force stating anti-social behaviour was taking place in the home. Thames Valley Police said this was causing distress to people who lived nearby.

If people without special permissions are spotted in the building they will be arrested and could face further prosecutions. Breaching a closure order can lead to being fined and also imprisoned.

