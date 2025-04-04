Police shut down property in Aylesbury linked to alleged anti-social behaviour

A property in Aylesbury has been closed for three months

Police officers obtained a court order to close down a property in an Aylesbury neighbourhood.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, Thames Valley Police confirmed it had obtained a full closure order against a home in Somerville Way.

After a hearing in Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court, it is now a criminal offence for anyone to enter the home in the next three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police says it worked with housing association, Fairhive Homes Ltd, to obtain the court order after a period of prolonged anti-social behaviour.

The police force warns that anyone caught in the building without a reasonable excuse could be fined or sent to jail.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Thank you for sticking with us whilst we tackled the ongoing antisocial behaviour. We will now be carrying out unannounced and proactive visits to the property.”