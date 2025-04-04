Police shut down property in Aylesbury linked to alleged anti-social behaviour

By James Lowson
Published 4th Apr 2025, 10:11 BST
Police officers obtained a court order to close down a property in an Aylesbury neighbourhood.

Yesterday, Thames Valley Police confirmed it had obtained a full closure order against a home in Somerville Way.

After a hearing in Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court, it is now a criminal offence for anyone to enter the home in the next three months.

Thames Valley Police says it worked with housing association, Fairhive Homes Ltd, to obtain the court order after a period of prolonged anti-social behaviour.

The police force warns that anyone caught in the building without a reasonable excuse could be fined or sent to jail.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Thank you for sticking with us whilst we tackled the ongoing antisocial behaviour. We will now be carrying out unannounced and proactive visits to the property.”

