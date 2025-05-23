Police shut down Aylesbury property after 'numerous' anti-social behaviour complaints
This afternoon, the police force confirmed it had shut down a building in the Elmhurst area of Aylesbury.
The police force sought legal action to stop people occupying the building after what it has described as ‘numerous’ reports of anti-social behaviour.
Milton Keynes Magistrate's Court heard that a partial order was agreed at the home where a series of complaints of bad behaviour had been made.
No residents can now enter the home over the next three months. To do so would be a criminal offence and could lead to that individual being arrested and charged, in some cases a person could be jailed for entering the home.