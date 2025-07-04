Police shut down Aylesbury home after reports of anti-social behaviour
A home in Aylesbury has been closed down by the police after anti-social behaviour was reported at the property.
A partial closure order was granted for a property located within Hastoe Park in the Elmhurst area of Aylesbury.
At Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on Wednesday an order was passed banning people without permission from entering the property for the next three months.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “This action has been taken to protect the occupant, the local community and to disrupt criminal behaviour.”
If an individual breaches the court order they are committing a criminal offence and could be fined or even sent to jail.