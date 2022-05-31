Police shoot man suspected of carrying a knife inside property in Aylesbury

On Sunday night (29 May), at roughly 10pm the police force received calls from concerned residents regarding a potentially dangerous incident in the Meadowcroft area.

Based on the intelligence they had received from witnesses, officers believed a man was inside a property in the Aylesbury neighbourhood carrying a knife, an unarmed woman was also inside, according to reports.

A photo from the scene watch yesterday evening

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “Thames Valley Police has launched an investigation following a serious incident in Aylesbury.

“Members of the public called the force at 10.01pm on Sunday with information that a serious disturbance was taking place in Meadowcroft.

“Officers attended the scene, following reports that a man was armed with a knife inside a property with an unarmed woman.

“At this early stage of the investigation, it is understood the man was shot by armed police.

“Immediate first aid was provided to the man and ambulance crews also treated the man, who is now in hospital in a stable condition.

“A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and they have launched an independent investigation into the police response.

“Meanwhile, Thames Valley Police is responsible for the criminal investigation into this incident.

“A scene watch is in place around the address at this time.

“Our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted by this incident.

“At this stage no-one else is being sought in relation to this investigation and there is no threat to the wider community.

“Members of the community will see an increased police presence in the area. Anyone with any concerns or information please speak to one of our uniformed officers.

“We are asking members of the public who may have information about the incident to please call 101 or report online quoting reference 2101 (29/5) or if you wish to remain anonymous they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The increased police presence could be seen in a photo taken in Meadowcroft Road near the John Kennedy pub at roughly 6:30pm yesterday.