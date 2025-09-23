Police seize cannabis plants from property in Aylesbury Vale under investigation

a property was raided off the busy route

Police officers have seized cannabis plants in connection with an investigation into ‘suspicious activity' reported at a property in Aylesbury Vale.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed its officers seized plants from a property in London Road, Aston Clinton.

Police officers raided the house on Sunday, but made no arrests in connection with the operation.

Police Sergeant Clare Farrow said: “On Sunday (21/9), Thames Valley Police received reports of suspicious activity at a property on London Road, Aston Clinton, which it was alleged had been used to grow cannabis. Officers attended the scene and established there was active cultivation.

“Following the seizing of the plants, no suspects have been identified, but our investigation remains open, and our enquiries are ongoing. If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact us online or via 101 quoting 43250483481."