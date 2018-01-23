Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl from Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police are asking for people to be on the look out for a missing teenager from Aylesbury.

Sonia Akhtar, 17, was first reported missing to the TVP on Wednesday January 17.

It is thought that Sonia might be in the West Midlands, potentially with another missing girl, Morriam Hoque, also aged 17, who is missing from the Bedfordshire Police area.

Sonia is known to frequent Aylesbury, Luton, and the West Midlands, particularly Dudley and Birmingham, as well as Stratford in London.

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180016651', or contact Crimestoppers