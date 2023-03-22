Police searching for man links to Thames Valley who has breached his sex offender order
His current whereabouts are unknown
Police are searching for a 46-year-old sex offender with links to the Thames Valley area.
This morning (22 March) Staffordshire Police announced it was attempting to locate Steven Dunn.
Dunn is a registered sex offender and is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements.
Dunn has connections in Staffordshire, Warwickshire, and Scotland, as well as the Thames Valley.
Under the 2003 Sexual Offences Act, offenders must notify local police of their personal details and information, which includes their address.
A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone with any information is urged to contact us by calling 101 or by using the Live Chat function on our website – www.staffordshire.police.uk
“If you’d like to report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”