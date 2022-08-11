Police search for vandals egging properties and vehicles in Waddesdon

Police officers are searching for a group of offenders who have been throwing eggs at properties in Waddesdon.

By James Lowson
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 2:59 pm

Thames Valley Police announced this afternoon (11 August) that it has received multiple reports of people throwing eggs at vehicles and homes in Waddesdon.

These incidents have been reported on Quainton Road over the past couple of nights, according to the police force.

Police officers have received multiple calls in recent days

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “What may seem a funny thing to do whilst on summer holidays it is a crime and when caught will be in trouble with us.

"Anyone with any leads to who may have done this and scrambled, please let the Waddesdon Neighbourhood team know.

“[By contacting us at] WaddesdonNHPT@thamesvalley.police.uk.”

