Police search for 'suspicious' vehicle reported in Buckinghamshire villages

Police have received reports of suspicious activity

Police officers are searching for a vehicle linked to what they have described as suspicious activity within villages in Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police has revealed that a black Audi A3 type vehicle is linked to suspicious incidents which have been reported in Hawridge, Cholesbury, and Chivery.

Thames Valley Police is asking residents to report vehicles matching the description if they are seen in suspicious circumstances.

The police force has also advised that an increased police presence could be seen around the villages in the coming days. A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Please do stop and speak to us if you would like to relay any concerns.”