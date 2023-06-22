Police search for man firing pellets from toy gun at people in Great Missenden

Police are searching for two people who tormented residents in Great Missenden by firing pellets at them.

Thames Valley Police believes that at least four people were shot at by a man using something resembling a gel blaster weapon.

Police have classified the event as an assault without injury.

Police want to hear from people they believe were shot with pellets

At approximately 8.30pm on Great Missenden High Street on 4 June, two offenders used a handheld toy-like weapon to shoot passers-by.

One of the offenders was driving, while the other was leaning out of the window firing pellets at people.

Some of these pellets hit a female victim, she was not injured, but found blue pellets in her clothes.

Thames Valley Police describes both offenders as Asian, possibly Indian or Middle Eastern and around 18 to 21-years-old with black hair.

They may have been in a silver Volkswagen, or possibly a golf with a loud exhaust.

Case investigator Mirothiha Sivabalan, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “On speaking to the female victim who reported this incident, I believe that at least three other people were hit by these pellets.

“Two of these were outside Fan Fan Pizza and another was a man on his phone who was outside St Andrews Book Shop.

“I would appeal for these people to contact Thames Valley Police to give a witness account, and I would also urge anybody else who believe they were affected, or witnessed this incident, to please get in touch with us.