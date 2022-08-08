Police search for driver after cyclist is hospitalised in Thame collision

He was hit by a vehicle on Thame Park Road at roughly 7.10pm, the driver continued without stopping.

The cyclist is a man in his 20s, Thames Valley Police reports the injuries he suffered were minor.

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

He was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford for treatment, but has since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Andy Wickens, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Abingdon police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this collision to please come forward.

“I am aware there were a number of people at the location at the time or shortly after it happened who may hold some vital information and I would ask them to contact me as soon as possible.

“I would also appeal to the driver of the car involved to come forward.

“There is no doubt they would not know they had been involved in a collision.

“Also, if you have any dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220348892.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”