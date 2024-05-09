Police respond to alleged firearms incident in Aylesbury neighbourhood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Armed officers were spotted at a property in Aylesbury

Armed Thames Valley Police officers were seen making an arrest in an Aylesbury neighbourhood over the Bank Holiday weekend.

On Saturday evening (4 May), armed police were seen getting out of several police cars, outside a home in Eden Close.

A man in his 50s was arrested and taken away by armed police officers at 6.45pm that evening.

A large police presence was spotted at the scene

Thames Valley Police has now confirmed to The Bucks Herald that the investigation has been shelved and the man was released without further action.

A police spokesperson said: “We received reports of a firearm at a property on Eden Close, Aylesbury. A man in his 50s from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.