Police respond to alleged firearms incident in Aylesbury neighbourhood
Armed Thames Valley Police officers were seen making an arrest in an Aylesbury neighbourhood over the Bank Holiday weekend.
On Saturday evening (4 May), armed police were seen getting out of several police cars, outside a home in Eden Close.
A man in his 50s was arrested and taken away by armed police officers at 6.45pm that evening.
Thames Valley Police has now confirmed to The Bucks Herald that the investigation has been shelved and the man was released without further action.
A police spokesperson said: “We received reports of a firearm at a property on Eden Close, Aylesbury. A man in his 50s from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
“Following a search, no weapons were found. The man has [been] released with no further action and the incident was filed.”