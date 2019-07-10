Police report theft from ambulance attending emergency in Aylesbury

Police were called to the scene of an accident at 2.10am this morning, where someone had been into the ambulance and stole several items.

The incident occurred at 2.10am this morning, where an ambulance was attending an incident on Carrington Road, Aylesbury.

While the ambulance was unattended a person entered the vehicle and removed several items.

In a post on Thames Valley Police's Facebook page, they said: "Quite clearly this is particularly low for even our local criminals.

"If you know who might have done this then please let us know, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 080055111"

Absolutely unbelivable.