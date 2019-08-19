Police report a rise in hare coursing across Aylesbury Vale

Thames Valley Police have issued a plea for residents to remain vigilant and look out for hare coursers, as fields have begun to be harvested.

Thames Valley Police have started to see a slight increase in reports of hare coursing now the fields are starting to be harvested.

Hare coursing is illegal under the Hunting act 2004. It is the pursuit of hares with dogs, often for the purposes of betting on open, flat land.

Thames Valley Police say:

"Aside from the Hunting Act offences, it also has many criminal impacts; criminal damage to boundaries, fencing, gates and fields.

"Farmers are also often faced with threatening behaviour and intimidation. there is also money laundering offences from the proceeds of crime."

TVP say if you see a live incident please dial 999, but if you've seen something happen and want to report it at a later date, please dial 101.

They also say you should always report instances of hare coursing, no matter how minor to help the police obtain an accurate reflection of the extent of the issue.

TVP say you can help by obtaining as much detail as possible, if safe to do so.

This includes descriptions of offenders, dogs, vehicle number plates and distinguishing features and specific locations.