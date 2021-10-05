A CCTV camera was badly damaged at a shutdown golf club in Aylesbury following an act of vandalism.

Thames Valley Police has released an image of a man who might have vital information regarding the criminal damage.

The incident took place last month, at Aylesbury Park Golf Club at roughly 6:15pm on 19 September a rock was used to inflict the damage.

Please inform the police if you recognise this man

The offender went after the camera on the lawns of the former golf club, which closed its doors back in 2019.

Investigating officer PC Chris Vaughan, based at Thames Valley Police Headquarters in Kidlington, said: “I am releasing this image as I believe that the man pictured may have important information that can assist me with my investigation.

“I would ask if you are this man to please make contact with Thames Valley Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210423103.

“Similarly, if you recognise this person, please get in touch.