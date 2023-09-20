Police release images of three men they want to speak to about conspiracy to smuggle items over Aylesbury prison wall
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have released images of three men they want to speak to about conspiracy to smuggle items over the wall of HMP Aylesbury.
Thames Valley Police is releasing images of three men officers believe may have vital information about a conspiracy to convey items into HMP Aylesbury.
Advertisement
Advertisement
At around 4.05pm on 18 May, an offender tried three times to throw a package over the wall before running off.
At around 3.10pm on 10 August, an offender walked up to the prison wall and threw two black wash bags containing mobile phones and other items over the wall on two separate occasions. Officers recovered both bags.
Police Staff Investigator Mark Weatherstone, of the Prison Crime Investigation Team, said: “I am appealing to anybody who recognises these men to please get in touch with us as we believe they may have vital information about these incidents.
“If you are any of the men pictured, please come forward as soon as possible.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230359451.
“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”