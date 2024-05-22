Police release images of jewellery stolen during break-in at Long Marston home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hertfordshire Constabulary has released images of items stolen during a recent break-in reported in Long Marston.

Jewellery was taken from a home on Station Road between 3 May at around 12.15pm and 6 May at around 2.15pm on Station Road.

Hertfordshire Constabulary is searching for the offenders that broke into the home and took many items from the house.

Several belongings were taken including the jewellery on show in three pictures released by the police.

the necklaces were not stolen during the burglary, the matching earrings were taken

DC Amy Kemp, who is investigating, said: “We are releasing images of these items in the hope that we can trace them and return them to their rightful owners. Have you seen the items discarded anywhere or offered for sale? If so, please email me at [email protected].”

Hertfordshire Constabulary is encouraging witnesses to report information online. The force can also be contacted via its web chat in regards to the case, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/35787/24.