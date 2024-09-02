Police release image of car stolen during late night Aylesbury break-in
An image of the vehicle has been released by the police force, who confirmed it was stolen from Malford Crescent at about 12.40am on Tuesday (27 August).
Thames Valley Police has described the vehicle as a red Nissan Qashqai with the registration number: OV23 FWY.
After the car was taken, unidentified offenders are believed to have travelled towards Princes Risborough from the Aylesbury neighbourhood.
Investigating officer, PC Jamie Day said: “I am releasing a photo of the vehicle that was stolen during the burglary and appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle.
“If you think you have seen the vehicle or have any other information about the burglary then please contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.
“You can leave any information you have via our website or call us on 101, quoting investigation reference number 43240410630.”