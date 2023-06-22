Police release image in search for man who may have witnessed Aylesbury crash that left two seriously injured

Thames Valley Police have released an image of a man who may have witnessed a road traffic collision in Aylesbury.

At 9.14am on Tuesday, May 2, a taxi driver was helping a passenger out of his taxi when a white van, possibly a Ford Transit, crashed into a another parked van, which then hit the taxi.

The taxi driver and passenger both suffered serious injuries which required hospital treatment. They have both since been discharged. The driver of the white van did not stop at the scene.

Police believe this man may have witnessed the collision

Investigating officer PC Holly Newall said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in investigating this incident.

“We are releasing an image in connection with this incident, as we believe the man pictured may have been a passenger in the van which did not stop at the scene, as someone was seen exiting the vehicle before it drove off.

“If this is you, then we would ask you to please get in touch, or if you have any other information, then please come forward.

